Gunmen Attack Passengers, Kill One, Abduct Others in Ekiti

Police in Ekiti State on Saturday confirmed a gun attack on travellers in the state on Friday night.

Police spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti, that the gunmen shot the driver of the vehicle, a LEXUS 330 SUV, dead.

They took the two other occupants of the vehicle away, he added.

The attack took place between Ewu-Ekiti and Aiyetoro-Ekiti, neighbouring communities in Ilejemeje and Ido/Osi Local Government Areas of Ekiti State.

ASP Abutu told NAN that police, in conjunction with local hunters and operatives of Amotekun Corps, were already combing the forest around the area to rescue the victims and arrest the gunmen.

Eyewitnesses, however, told NAN that there were five occupants in the vehicle and they were attacked by suspected herdsmen while returning from a social function in the area.

The eyewitnesses also confirmed that the driver was shot dead and the other occupants of the vehicle were…