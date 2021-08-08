Local Hunters Kill 20 Bandits in Niger

By Laleye Dipo

Not less than 20 suspected bandits were killed last Tuesday by local Hunters in the Shiroro local Government Area of Niger state.

The local Hunters also recovered several herds of cattle rustled by the bandits.

The incident came on the heels of the restoration of armed security operatives to Bassa, Gurmana and kukoki areas of the local government area.

A statement by the Concerned Shiroro Youths made available to THISDAY on Saturday confirmed the incident.

The statement signed jointly by Abubakar Yussuf Kokki and Bello Ibrahim Co- Conveners of the Concerned Shiroro Youths said: “The group commends the uncommon bravery and gallantry exhibited by the combined team of Hunters and local Vigilantes during head-on confrontation with criminals at around Gurmana forest on Tuesday night which resulted in many casualties including death on the part of the criminals.

“The bandits had successfully rustled herds of cattle around…