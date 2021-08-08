PDP Chieftain Accuses Group of Hijacking Party in Katsina





By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State factional group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Agyara group, has accused those it referred to as ‘Abuja-based members’ of the party of hijacking the party’s structures in the state.

A member of the group and chieftain of PDP, Sani Umar Kankia, told journalists in Katsina that two stalwarts of the party who reside in Abuja are spearheading the affairs of the party instead of its leadership in the state.

Kankia, who didn’t mention the names of the Abuja-based members of the party that he accused of hijacking its structures, said they imposed officials of the party during its last ward, local government and state congresses.

According to him, the Agyara group is out to completely change the party’s structures in the state in line with its constitution, guidelines, principles and in conformity with the nation’s Electoral Act.

He said: “The intention of Agyara Group is to change the party leadership completely so that it has to conform…





Source: Thisday Newspaper