Umeoji, Soludo and the Verdict of Equity in APGA

Sunny Igboanugo

There was this drunken lawyer that I met back then in Asaba, Delta State. It was during the tribunal case involving then Governor, the late Olorogun Felix Ibru and Eric Opia. Ibru became governor on the back of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as against Opia’s National Republican Congress (NRC), the two political parties that former Military President, the gap-toothed Nigerian political Maradona, Ibrahim Babangida gifted the country during his ill-fated transition programme, about 30 years ago.

Such a man that loved his bottles, this lawyer was! Like every drunk, his shrivelled, shrunken stature, glazy eyes, alcohol-laden smelly mouth and all that went with constant matrimony with the bottles would always hit you.

Yet, he was actually in the legal team of the Ibrus! I can’t really recall the circumstances, because I know it was the late Kehinde Sofola that eventually won the case for Ibru over the late Rotimi Williams, who…