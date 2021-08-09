2023: Who Leads Nigeria? | THISDAYLIVE

•With 559 days to election, search for a new president begins

Obinna Chima

With exactly 559 days to the 2023 presidential election, the search for a new leader for Africa’s most populous country and largest economy – Nigeria – has begun.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had early in the year announced Saturday, February 18, as the date for the 2023 general election.

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), had curiously opened up a new angle to the 2023 debate, when in an interview on the Arise News Channel, last week, hinted at the qualities a majority of Nigerians should consider in their choice ofthe next occupant of Aso Rock, the Presidential Villa.

IBB as Babangida is fondly called, had suggested that individuals in their 60s should be the focus of Nigerians as potential presidential or vice presidential candidates in 2023.

Further, IBB said such persons should have deep knowledge…