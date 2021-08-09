As ‘Big Brother’ Settles in





Edifying Elucidations BY Okey ikechukwu

The sixth season of the Big Brother show started last month. The winner of this ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition is expected to go home with a grand prize of N90 million. A handsome fee for doing nothing meaningful, alongside others of no particular definition, while the rest of the world stares at you; isn’t it? Many are glued to their television sets as I write. They want to know the latest antics of specific Housemates, or all of them together. BBNaija is the discussion among substantial populations of church congregations. Families and homesteads are caught up in it. “Freedom” is the word. It is a brave new humanity that has done away with shyness, the “fear” of nakedness, the ridiculous sense of propriety of the Old School Generation and their promoters. “Enough of such things,” some would say, as they proudly announce that we are now in a “cool” world that emphasizes freedom, independence and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper