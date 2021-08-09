Bayelsa Utd Shock Nasarawa to Win Aiteo Cup

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Bayelsa United yesterday shocked Nigeria’s topflight team, Nasarawa United to win the Aiteo Cup for the first time in Benin City.

The team from Yenagoa defeated Nasarawa 4-3 in penalty shootout after regulation scored deadlocked 2-2 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

However, Bayelsa’s victory has thrown up issues not envisaged by Nigeria Football Federation officials.

As champions of the Aiteo Cup, Bayelsa are entitled to represent Nigeria in CAF’s Confederation Cup. But as a second tier club in the lower rung of the country’s league, Bayelsa were not registered to play in the continent.

Inikurogha Okardi gave Baylesa United the lead in the 19th minute.

Chinedu Ohanachom however equalised for Nasarawa United within seconds.

Emo James scored the second goal for Bayelsa United, while Aliyu Abdullahi netted Nasarawa United’s second of the evening.

Both teams failed to register a goal after the break.

Bayelsa United…