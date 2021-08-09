How Billionaire Businessman, Capt Hosa, 63, Died of Pancreatic Cancer

Family: He led a good life, we mourn not like we do not have hope

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

After months of a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer at a London hospital, billionaire businessman and Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, Captain Idahosa Okunbo, has passed on. He was aged 63.

Although doctors, family sources hinted, had pegged March as his likely month of passing, Okunbo fought harder and stayed five months month, hoping the hour would pass him by.

But his family, in an official announcement of his death, was proud that the late Okunbo lived a good life and would therefore not mourn like the hopeless.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Godwin Obaseki and former governor Adams Oshiomhole, have commiserate with the family of Okunbo and the people of Edo over the passing of their son, saying his exit was both painful and untimely.

A statement from the family, signed by Dr. Tinyan…