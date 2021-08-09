Ogala: Why APC Congresses Remain a Nullity in Eyes of Law

•Says all party structures hitherto dissolved must be re-instated from NEC to ward executives

•Explains PDP, Jegede didn’t challenge votes cast but nomination of APC candidate

Former National Legal Adviser of the APC, Mr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN), has again advanced legal reasons why the All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses remained a nullity in the eyes of the law and should be cancelled forthwith.

This is the second time in a row that he was advancing his legal views on the problems associated with the congresses of the party.

In his first view, he recommended the reinstatement of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) without the former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, because his suspension followed due process.

Ordinarily, he said the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT) should have held sway, however,lamented that, as at press time, the ruling party had no BOT.

Yet, in his second legal opinion, he reiterated his…