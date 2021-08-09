SERAP Urges Buhari to Probe Unappropriated Spending of N881bn by 367 MDAs

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the appropriate anti-corruption agencies to investigate the reported spending of over N880 billion of public funds by 367 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in 2018, without appropriation.

In the open letter dated August 7, 2021, signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation which relied on the 2018 annual audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation, said any of such investigation should establish whether public funds had been mismanaged, diverted or stolen. It stressed that anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate.

SERAP said if the federal government fails to take recommended measures within 14 days, it would take legal actions against the…