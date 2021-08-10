NNPC Promotes, Redeploys Top Management Staff ahead of Listing

•Fuel importation increases by 332.7m litres in four months

•Revenue declines by N123.85bn in March

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday embarked on a major reshuffle of senior management positions in what it described as a move to strengthen and reposition the national oil company towards attaining global excellence and profitability.

This is just as it was also revealed yesterday that the NNPC increased its monthly imported petroleum products by 332. 7 million litres between December 2020 and March 2021, according to its latest data.

In a statement, the corporation announced the promotion and redeployment of some staff to fill key vacant positions, including Mr. Billy Okoye, who has now been appointed the new Group Executive Director, Ventures & Business Development.

The statement signed by the outgoing Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, of the…