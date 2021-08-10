Obi: Parties in Crisis Because Their Politics is Transactional

Mary Nnah

A former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has said the reasons political parties in this part of the world were having crisis was because their politics was purely transactional.

Obi, who was on the ARISE News Morning Show yesterday, however, denied reports that the National Working Committee of the PDP had passed a no confidence vote on their embattled National Chairman, Uche Secondus, hopeful that the disagreements would soon be resolved amicably.

Speaking on the demand by some members of the party that Secondus should resign in the interest of the party, Obi said such crisis was normal and would be resolved amicably in due time.

He, however, added that the crises witnessed in PDP at both the national and state levels, were normal as it is with every other big party like PDP.

“I do not think it is peculiar with PDP. You can even…