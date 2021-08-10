Rivers Govt, Not FG Should Collect VAT, Related Taxes, Court Rules

By Blessing Ibunge

In a landmark ruling, the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has declared that the Rivers State Government and not the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), an agency of the federal government, should collect Valued Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in the state.

Presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, the court also issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the FIRS and the Attorney General of the federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting, demanding, threatening and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, personnel income tax and Value Added Tax.

Justice Pam made the assertion while delivering judgement in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020, filed by the Attorney General for Rivers State (plaintiff), against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (first defendant) and the Attorney General of the Federation (second defendant).

The…