Court Orders Forfeiture of Properties Linked to Okorocha

Justice Fred Njemanze of the Imo State High Court has ordered a permanent forfeiture of Royal Spring Palm Estate linked to the wife of former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The judge also ordered that the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko belonging to the Rochas Foundation to be forfeited permanently to the state government.

Njemanze, who is due for retirement today (Tuesday) also ordered a final forfeiture of all the properties contained in pages 226 to 272 of the state government white paper on recovery of lands and properties allegedly belonging to the state government.

The properties which were not less than 47 were said to belong to the members of the Okorocha’s family and associates.

The justice held that Okorocha failed to convince the court on why a final forfeiture order would not be made in respect to the properties in question.

“There is no reason before me on why the forfeiture should not be made absolute and…