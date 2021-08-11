EFCC Quizzes Yewande Sadiku, NIPC Executive Secretary

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Mrs. Yewande Sadiku, was yesterday taken into the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The technocrat, who arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency at about 11am yesterday, was grilled by a team of operatives of the commission over wide ranging corruption issues.

A source familiar with the investigation disclosed that the NIPC boss was questioned for “abuse of office, bordering largely on contract fraud running into several millions of naira and unearned frivolous allowances”.

As of the time of filling this report, she had spent over nine hours with her interrogators. “She is cooperating and has volunteered statement but there is still a lot of grounds to be covered”, the source said.

When contacted, EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed her presence in the commission but declined further comment.





Source: Thisday Newspaper