Self-confessed Fraudsters Jailed Six Years over $1m Scam of KLM, British, Turkish Airways

•Forfeit three duplexes in Lekki, vehicles worth N260m to FG

•Over N200m in bank accounts

Kingsley Nwezeh

Two Nigerian fraudsters, Tobilola Ibrahim Bakare and Alimi Seun Sikiru have bagged six years imprisonment over alleged $1 million scam of three major airlines: British Airways, KLM and Turkish Airlines.

The duo, who also forfeited mega properties in upscale areas of Lagos and vehicles worth N260 million and N200 million in bank accounts to the federal government, were however given the options of fine of N3 million and N1 million respectively.

This followed their arrest and successful prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

THISDAY gathered that the forfeited assets include the sums of N196, 741, 216.82 and N7, 054, 852.01 in bank accounts, two vehicles, Mercedes Benz E500, Toyota Hilux 2020 and five bedroom duplex situated at Ibrahim Eleto Street, Osopa London, Lekki, Lagos; four bedroom semi-detached…