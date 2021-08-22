Breaking: Ex-Oyo Military Administrator, Tunji Olurin, is Dead

Former Military Administrator of Oyo State, Brig-Gen. Tunji Ishola Olurin (rtd), is dead.

He died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

He was aged 76.

His death was confirmed by his brother, Funso Olurin, on Saturday in Abeokuta, according to reports

The late general was Field Commander of ECOMOG Peacekeeping Force in Liberia from 1992 to 1993 during the First Liberian Civil War. He wqa also Commander, 1st Mechanized Brigade, Minna and GOC, 3rd Armoured Division, Jos. He served in the Nigerian Army from 1967 to 1993 when he retired.

In the current democratic dispensation, he joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and was appointed civilian administrator of Ekiti State following the declaration of a state of emergency by President Olusegun Obasanjo from October 8, 2006 to April 27, 2007.

Olurin, who hailed from Ilaro, was the PDP governorship candidate in the 2011 general…