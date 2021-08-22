Fayemi Mourns Ex-Ekiti Administrator, Olurin

By Victor Ogunje

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has expressed condolences on the death of former Administrator of the State, Brig.-Gen. Adetunji Idowu Olurin (rtd.), who passed on Saturday morning, aged 76 years.

Fayemi, also mourned the death of Pa Olajide Olabode, who once drove the late sage and first Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Olurin, a former Military Governor of the old Oyo State, served as Sole Administrator of Ekiti State for six months between October 19, 2006 and April 27, 2007 during the state of emergency imposed by the Olusegun Obasanjo Administration in the wake of political crisis that engulfed the state at the time.

Fayemi, in separate statements, by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Saturday, described Olurin’s death as a great loss to Nigeria, Ogun State, his home state and Ekiti, which he helped stabilised during the six-month emergency rule.

The governor pointed out…