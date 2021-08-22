FCTA Showers 37 Edo 2020 Medalists with Cash

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has rewarded all the 37 athletes that won medals at the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF), held from April 2to 14, 2020 in Benin, Edo State with cash totaling N8.5 million.

The FCT harvested 6 gold, 15 silver and 16 bronze medals to finish 16th on the medal table.

The athletes were feted at an impressive award night hosted by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu at the Centre for Arts and Culture.

Each gold medalist went home with N400,000, silver medalist N250,000 while each bronze medalist received N150,000.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, who represented the FCT Minister of State, assured all stakeholders that the administration would build on the accomplishment at Edo 2020 by aiming for a better outing at the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival that comes up in 2022 in Delta State.

He said the FCTA camped and provided…