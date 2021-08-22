IBB Golf Club to Host International Pairs 2021 National Finals

IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, will come alive once again when the Falcon Golf Development Company (FGDC) organised International Pairs competition berths in Abuja.

The two-day competition which is already generating interest among golfers across the country is the sixth edition of the tournament. This year’s International Pairs will hold from September 3 to 5.

The Chief Executive Officer of FGDC, Remi Olukoya who disclosed this in Lagos during the week, said this year’s competition would be a keenly contested affair, noting that the winner will enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Algarve in Portugal, where the world final of the competition has been schedule to hold in October 26-30, 2021

Only 60-pairs would be allowed to participate in the competition which Olukoya said would be on first come first serve basis.

“We are planning to make this year’s event unique in the sense that spaces for would-be participants is…