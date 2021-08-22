Onwuzurike, Uko Dig Gold, Ofili Settles for Bronze in Kenya

• Nigeria third on medals table as curtain falls on World Athletics U-20 today

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s duo of Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike and Imaobong Nse Uko won gold medals on the penultimate day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Onwuzurike who is American Collegiate fastest runner in the longer sprint, dusted a tight field to win the men’s 200m event of the World Under-20 event which curtains will be pulled today to end four days of topflight junior athletics.

He outpaced Letsile Tebogo of Botswana who came second in a time of 20.38, while South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile won bronze in a time of 20.48.

The event in both the men and women categories were clean sweep for Africans with Nigeria, Namibia, Botswana and South Africa taking all six medals at stake to bring an exciting end to a historic night.

Prior to the World U20 Championships in Nairobi, not much was known about Onwuzurike, but the…