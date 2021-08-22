Plateau Killings: Fix Security Challenges or Resign, CAN Tells Buhari

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to stop paying lip service to the unending killings in the country.

It said the federal government should either “fix the security challenges or throw in the towel.”

A statement issued yesterday by the CAN’s General Secretary, Mr. Joseph Bade Daramola said until the government showed the political will by arresting and bringing culprits to book, the shedding of innocent blood would not cease.

CAN said the police and the military should be tasked to wake up to their responsibilities before the criminals turn the country into another Afghanistan.

It also suggested that the government should make haste to institute state police now, adding that some states like Kano have religious security outfits that are being used to enforce their laws.

“We don’t want to believe the thought of many that it is…