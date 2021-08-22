Senator Odebiyi Mourns Olurin | THISDAYLIVE

Says his demise a rude shock

By Deji Elumoye

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, has mourned Major-General Adetunji Olurin (rtd) saying his death was a rude shock to him.

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in a condolence message to the late General’s family on Saturday said he received the news of the sudden demise of a diligent, dutiful and reliable former military Governor with shock and heavy heart.

He commiserated with the people and governments of Ogun, Oyo and Ekiti States, the entire Olurin Family and the Nigerian Army on the great loss.

The Senator who is a close relative to the late Army General, further noted that, “I find words inadequate to express how I feel about this incident as hs sudden and unexpected demise deeply hurts.

“He was a dependable and kind Uncle. He served his country meritoriously during his lifetime. This death is coming at a time we needed him most. He will no…