Shun Divisive Entity, Unite Citizenry, Buhari Tells Nigeria’s Future Leaders

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on emerging leaders in the country to rid the nation of divisiveness and unite the people.

The president, in an address to the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero at his inauguration on Saturday read on his behalf by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, said the prevailing circumstances of the nation impose a demand on leaders to display their qualities and work earnestly for continued peace and unity.

The president said: “Your ‘turbanning’ at a providential time like this in the history of our country when the prevailing social and socioeconomic conditions have created an opportunity for emerging leaders to display their qualities and work earnestly for continued peace and unity.

‘‘Your father, my friend the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, was a symbol of unity, not only within his kingdom but also within Northern Nigeria and the whole country.”

