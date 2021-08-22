Soludo: My Opponents Can’t Govern Anambra with Only WAEC Certificate

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has chided his fellow governorship candidates from other political parties for declaring only WAEC certificates as their highest educational attainments.

Soludo who spoke at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka during the inauguration of the APGA National Campaign Council, said Anambra had outgrown being governned with such lowly educational qualification.

The candidate who was on Thursday enlisted as standard bearer of APGA by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after series of legal battle said the November 6 governorship election in the state is APGA’s.

“APGA has a star-studded team for this election, and it is the party with the best brains.

“Look at other political parties and their candidates, and you will find out that they have just First School Leaving Certificate and others WAEC as their highest…