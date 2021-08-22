Watford, New Home of Super Eagles’ Players

With six Nigerian players in their fold,Vicarage Road is fast turning a new home to Super Eagles players, and the NFF boss, Amaju Pinnick attested to it. It was therefore no surprise that three of them-Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo were on parade in the opening week of the Premier League and they all gave a good account of themselves with Dennis scoring the opener in Watford ‘s 3-2 defeat of Aston Villa

When Tosin Adarabioyo, Ola Aina, Ademola Lookman and Josh Maja were all paraded in the Fulham team last season, it was seen as something unprecedented, at least from the Nigerian football perspective.

Little did anyone know that the feat was just a dress rehearsal to what would happen a season later, after Watford signed six Nigerian players in its fold, which of course has prompted an unconscious support for the Vicarage Road club.

Having gained Premier League promotion after a year away, Watford’s summer…