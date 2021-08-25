Akwa Ibom Urged to Introduce Drug Test in Secondary Schools

Okon Bassey

The Akwa Ibom government has been urged to introduce drug testing in secondary schools to curb violence and drug abuse.

The Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state, Obot Bassey, stated this at a panel discussion on ‘Finding Solution to Teenage Cultism: A Case Study of Uyo High School’.

The forum was facilitated by the Rotary Club of Uyo metropolis, collaborating with Lions Club Uyo, Jaycees Club International, Global Shapers, and Toastmasters.

Speaking on the ‘Role of Hard Drugs in Teenage Cultism’, Bassey said the rate of involvement in the illicit drugs business, heinous crimes such as rape, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, and cultism, among others secondary school children in the state, was alarming.

She disclosed that the state NDLEA had in the past four months seized 165 kilograms of hard drugs from 105 youths in the state.

“It could be shocking and very alarming to see that…