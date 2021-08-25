Babcock Varsity Matriculates 3,411 Students

Funmi Ogundare

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State has matriculated a total of 3,411 students admitted in the 2020/2021 academic session.

Of the number, the School of Computing and Engineering Sciences topped the list of 12 schools with 983 students.

Speaking at the ceremony, held recently, the President/Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo said the matriculation marked the beginning of their journey of success in life to become outstanding and distinguished professionals in their chosen fields.

He described the students as the luckiest among thousands that applied to the university as it offers not only a holistic education that won it the global award for five consecutive years, but also, prepares students to think critically and select the opportunities that they needed in order to succeed in their chosen careers.

He reminded the matriculating students that beyond God’s grace , attainment of success in Babcock also demands that…