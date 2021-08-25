Empowering Youths for National Development

With the empowerment of 703 youths that participated in the free vocational and entrepreneurship skills development programmes at various vocational training centres by the Lagos Agency for Mass Education, Funmi Ogundare writes that the move will keep them from social vices and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of Nigeria

For nine months, the Lagos Agency for Mass Education held free vocational training for more than 700 youths across the seven vocational training centres in the six educational districts in the state.

The vocational training and entrepreneurship development programme aims to enable the youths to become self-reliant and employers of labour. They were trained in skills like hairdressing, sewing, catering, event decoration, music, make-up, phone repairs, computer repairs, among others. Speaking at the graduation ceremony for 119 trainees at Igbo Oluwo Vocational Training Centre, Ikorodu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu…