Igbobi College Unveils Plans for 90th Founders’ Day

The Igbobi College has unveiled plans to mark its 90th-anniversary celebration, which will begin in 2022.

Unlike previous anniversaries, the school will mark the landmark celebration of the year-long series of events with its stakeholders, including the Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA) worldwide.

Announcing the activities to mark the anniversary, the chairman of the Board of Governors of the college, Foluso Phillips, noted that aside from the usual yearly programmes, the 90th Founders’ Day would offer a unique opportunity for the stakeholders to deepen its culture of doing social good to the college.

The president of ICOBA, Olumuyiwa Kinoshi, described the anniversary as an important period to take stock of the past and plan for the future. He said the association would continue working with stakeholders to ensure the improvement of the college’s fortunes.

The 90th Anniversary Planning Committee chairman, Femi Olubanwo,…