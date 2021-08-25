Okebukola Applauds Buhari for Reappointing Oloyede as JAMB Registrar

Kuni Tyessi

A former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reappointment of Prof. Abubakar Rasheed and Prof. Is-haq Oloyede as Executive Secretary of NUC and Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) respectively.

Okebukola, the current chairman of the Governing Board of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), in a statement, said the action would lead to the rapid development of the education sector in the country as it would allow for continuity and sustainability of their innovative programmes.

“The reappointment of Rasheed and Oloyede is indicative of two things: one, that Buhari has a love of education at heart because non-renewal of the appointments would have set the higher education sub-sector back several years with new actors,” said Okebukola. “Second, it shows that Buhari has a listening ear as…