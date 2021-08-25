Youths Education Key to National Security: Chief of Naval Staff

Blessing Ibunge

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, says educating youths will contribute to national security.

Gambo stated this at the Chief of Naval Staff annual inter-schools debate, quiz, and STEM competition finals held at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Port Harcourt.

“The 2021 competition is designed to provide a platform on which Nigerian Navy welfare secondary schools test their academic might, debate topical issues and showcase their ingenuity in science and technology,” he explained. This is in consonance with the importance the Nigerian Navy places on youth mentoring and empowerment as preconditions for national security and nation-building.”

He was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Sanusi Ibrahim.

“In this hall today, I see disciplined future leaders of our great country Nigeria, who would move this country to rank with other western countries by means of…