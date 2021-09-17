Southern Govs Back VAT Collection by States

*Insist president must come from South in 2023

Governors from the south of Nigeria have expressed their support for the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) by state governments.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo disclosed this while reading a communique at the end of a meeting of the governors on Thursday in Enugu.

Akeredolu said that the governors resolved and affirmed the position that the collection of VAT fell within the powers of state governments.

“We resolved to support the position that the collection of VAT falls within the powers of the state.

“The meeting reaffirmed its earlier commitments to fiscal federalism and emphasised the need to pursue its inclusion in the Nigerian Constitution through the on-going constitutional amendment,’’ he said.

Akeredolu urged states in the south to leverage on the competence of their houses of assembly and representation at the National Assembly to pursue the goal.

He said that the meeting…