Breaking: Fani-Kayode Joins APC, Meets Buhari

By
Headliners
-
3


  • Says he was Instrumental to Govs Ayade, Umahi, Matawalle’s defection to APC
  • Says he’s wooing govs of Bauchi, Oyo, Enugu

By Deji Elumoye

Former Minister of Aviation and prominent critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has joined the ruling party.

Fani-Kayode was presented to President Buhari at the State House, Abuja on Thursday as the newest member of the APC.

The former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council was presented to Buhari by the Governor of Yobe state and Chairman of the APC national caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, and his Zamfara state counterpart, Bello Matawalle.

Speaking with newsmen after he was received by Buhari, the former critic of the ruling party claimed he was instrumental to the defection of three former PDP governors to APC in recent times.

Fani-Kayode said he impressed it upon Governors Ben Ayade of Cross River…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

