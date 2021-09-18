House to Conclude Constitution Amendment in Two Years, Says Spokesman

The House of Representatives has restated its commitment and determination to amend the 1999 Constitution to meet the yearnings of all Nigerians before the end of the ninth assembly.

The spokesman for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia), while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to be patient with the parliament as amendment processes had reached an advanced stage.

“We started in 2020 to reshape the Constitution of Nigeria which is almost becoming obsolete because the society is dynamic, and as society progresses, different needs are defined and ways of solving those needs should be found in the grand norm.

“In the wisdom of the leadership of the House and the Senate, we decided to go for a review of the constitution; last (legislative) year, we scored major miles in making sure various steps needed to amend the constitution were taken.

“So many people want us to immediately review the constitution but we…