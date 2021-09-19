FIRS Opposes Inclusion of Lagos in VAT Collection Suit

As A’Court reserves ruling

By Alex Enumah

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Thursday opposed the request by Lagos State to be joined as an interested party in its appeal challenging the judgment of a Federal High Court which faulted its collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) in Rivers State.

A three member panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, last week adjourned to Thursday to take the Lagos application for joinder after it held that Lagos may be affected adversely if the State was not heard before decisions were made in the matter.

Justice Stephen Pam of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had in a judgment delivered on august 9, held that the Rivers State Government and not the FIRS, has the right to collect VAT, Personal Income Tax in the state.

Justice Pam, in the judgment subsequently restrained the Attorney General of the Federation and FIRS (1st and 2nd defendants) from collecting VAT in Rivers and directed the Rivers…