House Seeks FG’s Intervention on Alleged Invasion of Delta Communities by Herdsmen

Urges police to provide security along Lagos-Ore-Benin expressway

By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to mobilize security personnel to dislodge the alleged invasion of Obiaruku communities in Delta State by suspected herdsmen and intensify efforts at ensuring that peace is restored to

the communities.

The House also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to

the victims.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Ossai alleged that since the first week of July 2021, suspected herdsmen have been invading, attacking and taking over the communities’ farmlands and other landed properties in Obiaruku, Umuebu, Eziopkor, Obinomba, Owah-Abbi, Ebedei and Umutu communities in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency

of Delta State.

According to him, the herdsmen barricaded the…