Alleged Financial Misappropriation: Court Adjourns FUOYE VC’s Suit Till Nov. 11

By Wale Igbintade

The Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has fixed November 11, for further hearing in a fundamentals human rights enforcement suit filed by the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, and two others, seeking to stop police investigation into the alleged financial misappropriation against them.

Justice Aneke adjourned the matter following the submission of Professor Abayomi’s lawyer, Mr. Ebun Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), informing the court of his clients’ further affidavit, which he said has been served on the respondents.

Adegboruwa (SAN) had also informed the court that he would not be able to go on with the matter, as he was to travel to Abuja for another matter.

In response, the Counsel to the Police, Mr. Chukwu Agwu, asked the court for a stand-down to enable him to study the affidavit and reply on point of law.

However, Justice Aneke…