FG: Why Nigeria Has Not Endorsed OECD’s Proposal on Digital Economy

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government, Tuesday adduced reasons why it withheld its endorsement to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD’s) proposed solution to the issues affecting the digital economy.

It hinged its position on concerns around the strong possibility that the terms of the proposed agreement may result in undesirable outcomes for the revenue accruable to taxing jurisdictions.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed who gave government’s stance, said many developing jurisdictions, including Nigeria, may experience negative or reduced revenue collection from the implementation of the outcome of the digital economy project as propounded by the OECD.

Speaking at the 17th General Assembly and 10th anniversary of the West African Tax Administrations Forum (WATAF) themed, “The Taxation of the Digital Economy: Exploring Untapped Revenue Sources in…