NGOs, CSOs Tasked on Utilisation of Donor Funds

By Folalumi Alaran Abuja

An international organisation, Oxfam, has advised non governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society organisation (CSOs) and other volunteer groups to be transparent and accountable in utilising funds gotten from donor agencies.

Addressing participants Tuesday in Abuja during the Voice Grantees Inception, the Project Coordinator, Voice in Nigeria, Ijeoma Okwor, said that the project has been able to impact on the lives of Nigerians through grants for NGOs for different projects affecting youths, persons with disability, women and vulnerable Nigerians.

She said: “Voice is implemented in 10 countries. It is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Netherlands.

” Oxfam is implementing Voice in Nigeria since 2017, we’ve been giving out grants in Nigeria. For this year, we have given out 15 grants ranging from 100,000 Euros to 200,000 Euros and above.

” For instance, in the Influencing Grant, we have 8…