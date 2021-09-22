Banditry: Sokoto Shuts down Telecom Networks In 14 LGs

The Sokoto State Government yesterday shut down telecommunications networks in 14 of the 23 local government areas of the state. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Muhammad Bello, made this known in statement.

“About three weeks after it approved an Executive Order in response to the situation of insecurity in the eastern flank of Sokoto State, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Monday disclosed the state’s collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to block services of communications operations in 14 local government areas of the state,” Bello said.

The LGAs affected by the Executive Order include: Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah, Tambuwal, Tangaza, Tureta, Wurno, and Dange Shuni.

Bello stated that 13 of the local governments were initially affected by the Security Challenges (Containment) Order approved on September 1.

Thisday Newspaper