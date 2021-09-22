Buhari, INEC Won’t Tamper with Anambra Election, Ubah Tells Supporters

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The governorship candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has assured his supporters that the forthcoming election in the state would be free and fair.

Ubah, who spoke to journalists in Nnewi in reaction to widespread fears in the state that the election may be rigged, said he is sure neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would rig the election.

He said a lot of factors pointed to the fact that the election would be credible, and that he believes that INEC and its chairman have integrity to protect, which is beyond the election, and as such, would not want to taint it.

Ubah said: “What people don’t understand is that we have an INEC chairman who also wants history to remember him positively. He also needs to show people that he is not a man to be found wanting. Remember that a…