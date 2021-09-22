Buhari Proposes New Amendments to PIA, Nominates Regulatory Boards

*Seeks expansion of upstream, midstream memberships

*Appoints Komolafe CEO of URC, retains DPR’s Auwalu

*Removes petroleum, finance ministries from agencies’ boards

*Sends EFCC board nominees for approval

Deji Elumoye, Emmanuel Addeh and Udora Orizu in Abuja

Exactly 37 days after the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) was enacted, President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the senate, requesting amendments to the law and expansion of membership of the board of the Upstream Regulatory Commission (URC).

Buhari, in a letter read yesterday on the floor of the senate, also sought an increase in the membership of the board of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The president hinged his desire to alter the new law on the need to ensure national balance in appointments into the boards, in the letter dated September 16, 2021, and read yesterday during plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Thisday Newspaper