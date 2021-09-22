Climate Change Driving Crimes, Insecurity, Says IG

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, has attributed the rising crime wave and challenge of insecurity to climate change.

The IG, who spoke while launching a tree planting campaign in Abuja tagged: “One Nigeria, One Tree”, said climate change was one of the major drivers of crimes and insecurity in the country.

The IG stated that that there was “a strong connection between climate change and internal security”.

“Human activities including desertification, deforestation and other elements of climate change, are major drivers of poverty, crimes and insecurity generally”.

The police chief maintained that “the intense rivalry and competition for natural resources between farmers and herders occasioned by climate change is at the root of some of the violent clashes, not only in Nigeria, but across the Sub-Sahara and the Sahel region.

He, therefore, commended the organisers of the programme, the…