El-Rufai: States Passing Anti-grazing Law They Can’t Implement

Explains why he’s reluctant to comment on VAT issue

By Adedayo Akinwale

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said though the northern governors had agreed to ranching as against open grazing of cattle, what was not acceptable to them was the politicization of the issue with states enacting laws they would be unable to implement.

El-Rufai, who stressed that the northern governors already had a plan but needed resources to implement it ‘sensibly’, said their position was that open grazing was not a sustainable way of livestock production, and believed ranching was the way out, but could not be done overnight.

El-Rufai, who spoke on Tuesday when addressing journalists at the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, also said the reason he was reluctant to comment on the ongoing Value Added Tax (VAT) controversy was because the matter was pending before the Supreme Court.

Speaking on the open grazing…