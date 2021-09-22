Enugu Mourns Abdulaziz Chibuzor Ude

Summons Igbo-Etiti Chairman, Monarch over Demolished Building

The Enugu State Government has expressed shock and deep sadness over the death of Mr. Abdulaziz Chibuzor Ude, an indigene of Abor in Udi Local Government Area of the state, describing him as “one of our most illustrious sons.”

Reacting to his death, the state government through a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, noted that late Ude was an international businessman of great repute, a publisher and well-recognised philanthropist.

Aroh said: “Although gravely pained by this death, we are consoled by the fact that Alhaji Ude lived a very worthy life and left his large footprints on the sands of history.

“While extending our condolences to his family, Abor community, Udi Local Government Area and indeed the entire nation, we pray to the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest.”

