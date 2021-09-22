Rivers APC Spokesman Resigns | THISDAYLIVE

By Blessing Ibunge

Less than two weeks to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national state congress, the spokesman of the Caretaker Committee of the party in Rivers State, Mr. Ogbonna Nwuke, has resigned his position.

Nwuke’s resignation has created arguments in the state among supporters of the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi’s faction of the party. Some of the supporters believed that his (Nwuke) action was to prepare for the state chairmanship position.

However, in a letter that was addressed to the leadership of the party in the state dated September 19, 2021, Nwuke stated that his decision to quit as the party’s spokesman was personal.

He noted that his assignment as a member of the committee to restore peace in the party has been achieved, hence the need to step aside.

“We believe that our assignment here has been done. We came at a time of great internal strife, when there was a strong need to effectively…