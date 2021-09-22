Speed up Corruption Trials of Fani-Kayode, Other Defectors, PDP Tasks Buhari

By Yinka Kolawole

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speed up corruption cases involving all former members of the party who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with pending Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cases.

The party specifically mentioned the matter involving former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, as one that Buhari must personally ensure is not swept under the carpet now that he has joined the APC.

The opposition party in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity, Mr. Diran Odeyemi, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, said it is only diligent prosecution of all former members of PDP struggling with various allegations of graft, who have joined the ruling party, that would clear the insinuations that Buhari and his men had been using anti-graft agencies to intimidate opposition members to join APC.

Describing Fani-Kayode as a…