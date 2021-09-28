FRSC Cautions Motorists against Driving under Influence of Intoxicating Substance

Francis Sardauna

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Tuesday warned motorists to desist from driving under the influence of intoxicating substances to avert prevailing cases of crashes before, during and after the ‘ember months’.

The FRSC also admonished motorists, especially commercial drivers to avoid overloading, night travels and over-speeding in order to curb road accidents during the ember months.

The Zonal Commanding Officer RS1HQ, Kaduna, Assistant Corps Marshal Godwin Omiko, who gave the warning during the flag off of the 2021 ember months campaign in Katsina, lamented the spate of road crashes in the country.

He explained that the use of intoxicating substances, negligence, over-speeding and overloading by motorists were the bane of fatal road crashes that often lead to deaths and severe injuries across the nation.

He said: “The crashes we are witnessing on our roads are not healthy at all. On daily basis, we are…