Ondo Assembly Confirms Akintoroye as Chief Judge

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Justice Williams Akintoroye as the new Chief Judge ?(CJ) of the state.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) had last month sworn in Hon. Justice Williams Akintoroye as the acting CJ of the state.

Akintoroye’s appointment followed the retirement of the former CJ, Justice Olutoyin Akeredolu, after attaining the statutory retirement age of 65 years.

While confirming his appointment, the Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, said: “The appointment of someone as Chief Judge of a High Court demands a lot of sacrifice while that of a Chief Judge demands more responsibility.

“The appointment of Justice Akintoroye as CJ did not come to us in the House of Assembly as a surprise, hence, it is a welcome development.

“Akintoroye is a meticulous man who has worked so much for the development of Ondo State and it is our hope that he will lead the state…